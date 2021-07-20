El Paso sees significant spike in Covid-19 cases, positivity rate

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- There was a significant increase in Covid-19 infections in El Paso reported on Tuesday, according to health department data.



The city's Covid dashboard showed 103 new cases were recorded on Tuesday, which marked the first time over 100 were reported in a day since May 18.

Data also showed El Paso's 7-day positivity rate was at 9.79% on Tuesday, while it was below 5% a week ago. In fact, El Paso hadn't seen a positivity rate - the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive - this high since Feb. 17.

There were four new virus-related deaths reported Tuesday, which is slightly higher than the daily average as of recent.

There were also 54 El Paso patients hospitalized on Tuesday due to Covid-19; the number of hospitalizations has hovered close to 50 over the past two months.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.