El Paso’s weekly reported Covid-19 death toll jumps to 25

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Public health officials on Monday reported 25 deaths due to Covid-19 in El Paso County over the past week, with the youngest two victims being in their 30s.

The number of weekly deaths tallied by the El Paso health department marked a significant increase over the prior three weeks, which saw fatality counts respectively of 13, 15 and 14.

The 25 latest deaths to be reported raised the pandemic fatality toll involving El Pasoans to 2,709. The victims included:

2 men in their 30s

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 50s

3 men in their 60s

1 woman in her 60s

4 men in their 70s

3 women in their 70s

4 men in their 80s

4 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

1 woman in her 90s

Officials said all of those 25 who died were un-vaccinated for Covid-19. That kept the number of so-called "breakthrough deaths" at the previously reported seven.

Also over the past week, health leaders said there were 351 additional virus cases reported in El Paso County. The current number of active infections totals 750, officials indicated.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 was 133,981. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.