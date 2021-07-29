Watch LIVE: Biden calls for $100 payments to newly vaccinated

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden is stepping up efforts to get shots in people's arms, including calling on states, territories and local governments to do more to incentivize vaccination by offering $100 to those who get vaccinated and reimbursing small- and medium-sized businesses for offering their employees paid leave to get their family members vaccinated.

It comes as the Treasury Department is releasing new rules allowing state and local governments to use their share of $350 billion in stimulus funds from Biden's American Rescue Plan on incentivizing vaccines.

Biden also announced that every federal government employee and onsite contractor will be asked to "attest to their vaccination status," and will require anyone not fully vaccinated to wear a mask at work regardless of where they live, social distance and get tested once or twice a week. Employees can also face restrictions on official travel, he said in remarks Thursday afternoon.

The president is hoping to use the federal workforce as a model for employers nationwide. The guidelines are aimed at boosting vaccination rates among the millions of Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for private employers around the country.

Biden also directed the Department of Defense to look into how and when they will add Covid-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military.