3 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 14 latest Covid deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- Of the 14 coronavirus deaths occurring in El Paso County last week, public health officials confirmed Monday that three of those fatalities involved people who were fully vaccinated.

That brought the total number of El Paso virus deaths to date among those vaccinated to ten, with officials noting that all of them had underlying health conditions - although they didn't specify what those conditions were.

The weekly report of Covid-19 deaths also placed the overall pandemic death tally at 2,723. The youngest of the latest victims was in his 20s, officials indicated.

Last week's reported deaths included:

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his 50s

3 men in their 60s

1 man in his 70s

3 men in their 80s

2 women in their 80s

2 men in their 90s

1 woman in her 90s

There were also an additional 614 virus cases reported last week in El Paso, of which 145 involved infections of those already vaccinated - often referred to as "breakthrough" cases. At the close of last week, there were a total of 1,048 active infections among El Pasoans.

Officials said during the length of the pandemic to date, 134,274 El Pasoans have contracted the virus and recovered from it. However, doctors caution that some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso Covid-19 data can be found online at EPstrong.org.