TTUHSC doctor: Twice as many kids have died of Covid-19 than flu

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso is aiming to get the younger age groups vaccinated.

Medical officials held a vaccination clinic Sunday specifically looking to vaccinate the 12 to 15 year-old students who are returning to in-person learning.

“Kids have died of Covid, twice as many children have died from Covid than die in a typical flu season,” Dr. Glenn Fennelly said.

He is worried that the virus will begin to mutate further as it spreads to new hosts. Those mutations will at times have worst side effects than the original virus.

Fennelly, who is the head of pediatrics at TTUHSC, believes vaccines are one of the keys to beating Covid-19.

“Vaccinations, like masking, is a team sport. It requires the highest participation to defeat this virus," Fennelly shared.

Junior high student Mia Hernandez explained why she came to get her vaccination at the clinic on Sunday.

"There are a lot of kids around me and I'm scared that they have it and they don’t wear their mask everyday, because what if we don’t know if that person is carrying it," she said.