Watch LIVE: White House Covid-19 task force briefing as hospitalizations rise

WASHINGTON, DC -- The White House Covid-19 task force, including the president's chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, were set to hold a briefing on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. MT.

It comes as the CDC is predicting that new Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations will go up over the next four weeks, which falls inline with the surge in coronavirus transmission rates over the last month.

Upwards of 98% of U.S. residents now live in areas with a "High" or "Substantial" risk of community transmission, while a month ago that number was just 19%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 618,000 coronavirus deaths so far in the U.S. The CDC predicts the total will have reached between 630,000 and 662,000 by Sept. 4.

Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are going up because of the highly infectious delta variant and low vaccination rates in many areas.