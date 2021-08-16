El Paso City Council to consider suing Abbott over orders blocking local Covid mandates

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso City Council scheduled an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. Monday to consider taking legal action against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his executive orders limiting the ability of local governments to issue health mandates to deal with Covid-19.

The meeting comes after several school districts and a handful of counties across the state have defied Abbott's order that restricted local entities from instituting mask mandates. The Texas Supreme Court in recent days temporarily upheld that order from Abbott.

The meeting also comes after El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego over the weekend asked City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza to defy Abbott and impose a mask mandate as El Paso hospitals were nearing capacity.