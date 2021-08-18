EP Catholic Diocese requires masks for all parishioners at church

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's Catholic Diocese announced Wednesday evening that it would institute a face mask requirement for all indoor church services and functions effective immediately.

The announcement puts the diocese in lock step with the mask mandate issued by El Paso's City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

Just last week, Bishop Mark Seitz had mandated Covid-19 vaccinations for all church employees and required that unvaccinated parishioners wear masks to church services.

The bishop's latest mandate requires that masks be worn by everyone ages 3 and up, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

“This mask requirement within our diocese will help limit the spread of the deadly disease in El Paso and West Texas," Seitz said in a statement. "We are committed to doing all we can to protect the health and safety of all diocesan faithful."

Seitz indicated he may also implement additional restrictions in the near future if it becomes necessary.

The bishop said he was praying for "a very swift end to this pandemic," and encouraged parishioners to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help make those prayers a reality.