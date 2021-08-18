WATCH: TTUHSC holds town hall about vaccines & science

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso hosted a virtual town hall on Wednesday to address vaccine safety, effectiveness and myths. You can watch it in the video player above.

As cases of the Delta variant increase, Texas lags behind the national average vaccination rates, especially in rural counties and Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. Of the 29 million Texans, only about 43% have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The town hall was designed to provide attendees facts and information addressing vaccine hesitancy.