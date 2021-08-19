El Paso clinics offer 3rd vaccine dose for those with weak immunity

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- A third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available as soon as this weekend in El Paso for those who are immunocompromised.

The city of El Paso and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be operating independent vaccine clinics.

There is a list of CDC recommendations for individuals to qualify for this third shot, and city officials recommend you talk with your healthcare provider about your medical condition, and whether getting the third dose is right for you.

The CDC guidelines say a third dose will only be administered 28 days after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals:

· Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

· Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

· Advanced or untreated HIV infection

· Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

The TTUHSC third dose vaccination schedule and location are as follows:

1 – 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29

Medical Sciences Building II, 1st floor, 137 Rick Francis St.

Parking will be available in lots marked T3, P11 and P7

They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and those interested must complete a registration application by clicking here. For more information, please call 915-215-4300.

Covid-19 third doses are available by appointment only at the following city of El Paso locations:

301 George Perry

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Monday – Friday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of El Paso Covid-19 Clinics

Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

o 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

o 9341 Alameda

o 7380 Remcon

o 9566 Railroad

To make an appointment visit EPCovidVaccine.com and click on the registration form, or call (915) 212-6843.