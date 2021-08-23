Breakthrough virus cases in El Paso near 200 for 2nd week in a row; 13 total deaths

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- A fully-vaccinated person was among nine El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, and there were nearly 200 new "breakthrough" cases involving those who were vaccinated, health department officials reported Monday.

All of the latest fatality victims had underlying health conditions and ranged in age from their 40s to 90s. They included:

1 woman in her 40s

3 men in their 50s

2 men in their 70s

2 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

The number of vaccinated El Pasoans who have died from the virus has now reached 13, officials said. The total number of El Paso Covid-19 deaths throughout the pandemic stands at 2,753.

Meantime, health leaders reported 840 new Covid-19 cases in the past week, of which 193 were so-called "breakthrough" infections involving vaccinated El Pasoans. It was the second week in a row where nearly 200 "breakthrough" cases occurred in El Paso County.

Currently, officials said there were 1,994 total active virus cases in the community.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 was 136,154. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.