Former NMSU hoops star, now LCHS coach battling back from Covid hospitalization

Coronavirus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- He was a star basketball player at New Mexico State University and is now the head coach of a powerhouse basketball program.

But most recently, William Benjamin had a health scare - and basketball is taking a back seat until he can get better.

Benjamin, the 13-year head coach of the Las Cruces High School basketball team, was hospitalized after contracting Covid-19.

He was not vaccinated and at 50 years old, the virus attacked his lungs and put him in the hospital.

"I was laid up in a hospital bed for five days. You better believe I've had thoughts of getting vaccinated," he told ABC-7, "but because I caught it, I'm not allowed to get vaccinated for 90 days."

Benjamin lost 25 pounds in just two weeks; he said it was a scary time for him and he remains on oxygen at night to help him breathe.

Medical professionals say the best way to prevent severe illness when it comes to Covid-19 is by getting vaccinated.