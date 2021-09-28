New Mexico to start giving Covid-19 booster shots ‘immediately’

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico will start administering Covid-19 vaccine booster doses to eligible groups immediately, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

Based on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance people between the ages of 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions or those who have an increased risk for Covid-19 exposure because of occupational or institutional settings should get a booster at least six months after completing their primary Pfizer series.

Occupations at increased risk for exposure include:

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

The state sent out a statement Tuesday saying that vaccine providers in New Mexico could start providing these booster doses to eligible patients effective immediately.

Eligible patients are encouraged to schedule their booster dose with their medical team, primary care provider, specialist or pharmacy.

The statewide registration app allows booster dose scheduling for people who meet the above criteria for a Pfizer booster dose. Appointments for the first two weeks will be reserved for those in the highest risk categories: age 65+ and 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions. Going forward, a portion of appointments will be reserved for this high-risk group.

New Mexicans who need help scheduling can call the Department Of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453; option 0. This hotline is primarily intended for seniors and those without internet.