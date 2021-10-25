1 fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 5 new Covid deaths; 2 new Delta variant cases

EL PASO, Texas -- Five El Pasoans died from Covid-19 over the past week, with one of those being a breakthrough death involving a fully-vaccinated person, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Four of the five latest victims had underlying health conditions; the deceased ranged in age from their 40s to 70s and included:

2 – women in their 40s

1 – man in his 60s

1 – woman in her 60s

1 – woman in her 70s

The total number of breakthrough deaths now stands at 30 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,822.

Meanwhile, 982 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 302 of those being breakthrough infections.

In addition, health leaders reported 2 new cases of the Delta variant in El Paso on Monday, for a cumulative total of 20 Delta variant cases. Officials said those cases involved 2 unvaccinated men, one in his teens and the other in his 40s, who experienced mild symptoms and weren't hospitalized.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 2,122.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 143,069. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

