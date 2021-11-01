4 fully-vaccinated El Pasoans among 14 new Covid deaths; youngest victims in 30s

EL PASO, Texas -- There were 14 El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, with four of those being breakthrough deaths involving a fully-vaccinated individuals, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Officials said 13 of the 14 latest victims had underlying health conditions; the deceased ranged in age from their 30s to 80s and included:

1 man in his 30s

1 woman in her 30s

2 men in their 50s

3 men in their 60s

4 women in their 60s

1 man in his 70s

1 women in her 70s

1 man in his 80s

The total number of breakthrough deaths now stands at 34 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,836.

Meanwhile, 1,159 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 402 of those being breakthrough infections. There were no new cases involving the highly-contagious Delta variant reported; the total number of those cases remained at 20.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 2,539.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 143,989. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.