City of El Paso gets 10,000 Covid vaccines to begin giving shots to kids

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso announced late Wednesday that it had received 10,000 Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 and planned to begin administering shots on Thursday at all city-operated vaccine clinics and sites by appointment.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration granted their approval for use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids.

“This is another positive step forward in our battle against the Copvid-19 virus. We are excited to be able to immunize and further protect our young children, slowing down the spread of the virus in their homes and our community,” said El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “Immunization is one of the most important things parents can do to protect their children’s health. Vaccinating our children not only benefits the child, but also the child’s loved ones who can be infected with the virus.”

Officials said the child vaccine would be available by appointment only, which parents can schedule online at EPCovidVaccine.com, at the following locations:

Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Monday – Friday | noon- 6pm

Saturdays | 8am- 3pm

City of El Paso Vaccine Mega Site

301 George Perry

Monday – Saturday | 8am- noon and 1pm- 5pm

Covid-19 Clinics

Monday – Saturday | 8am-noon and 1pm- 5pm

· 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

· 9341 Alameda

· 7380 Remcon

· 9566 Railroad

Health officials noted that parental or guardian consent is required for the vaccination of kids. They indicated that additional information about the vaccination effort can be found online at EPCovidVaccine.com.