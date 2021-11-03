‘This doesn’t go to zero’: El Paso health experts weigh in on future of Covid-19 in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Since children are now eligible to get the shot, does that mean we're one step closer to eradicating the virus here in El Paso?

Two local health experts who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic say it's not that simple.

El Paso's positivity rate is slowly increasing. As of Tuesday, the 7 day average rate was almost 14 percent according to city data.

The Delta variant also threw the country in for a curve ball changing the course of what the virus could do.

Dr. Ed Michelson, the chair of emergency medicine for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso and Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an infectious disease specialist, both believe that covid is here to stay for the long haul.

"I think it's important for people to really understand that not necessarily an endgame, this doesn't go to zero. This is something that we're going to have to learn how to live with," Dr. Alozie said.

Dr. Michelson says he predicts Covid could be similar to how we treat influenza every year.

Another question asked, how much longer do they anticipate masks playing a big role in community. This, as the city and the state are still at odds over masks mandates in the Borderland.

Michelson suggests this winter season, people should continue to wear one, adding that with any luck by next spring we might be able to put them away.

Both doctors say however, the good news is, more therapeutics are being researched and more vaccines are available.

As we've reported, some time later this year, TTUHSC of El Paso will be a part of nationwide covid-19 treatment trial that El Pasoans will be able to participate in.

"I hope the numbers go down, and I hope the number of deaths go down as we get to better therapeutics," Dr. Michelson said.

"I think it's important to understand that this is no longer a black or white conversation. It's all based on risk," said. Dr. Alozie said. "Just like you take a risk when you drive a car, drive a motorcycle, do other activities in life. COVID is going to become a manageable risk because we have the vaccinations and we have other therapeutics that are available."

