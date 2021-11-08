Only 1 fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 9 new Covid deaths; youngest victim in 30s

EL PASO, Texas -- There were nine El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, with only one being a breakthrough death involving a fully-vaccinated person, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Officials said all of the latest victims had underlying health conditions and eight of the nine weren't fully vaccinated; the deceased ranged in age from their 30s to 80s and included:

1 woman in her 30s

1 woman in his 40s

1 man in his 50s

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 80s

The total number of breakthrough deaths now stands at 35 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,845.

Meanwhile, 1,570 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 435 of those being breakthrough infections. There were no new cases involving the highly-contagious Delta variant reported; the total number of those cases remained at 20.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 3,284.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 144,827. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.