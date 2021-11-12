El Paso mayor, county judge urge vaccinations to counter rising Covid cases, hospitalizations

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego held a noon-hour Friday briefing at City Hall to discuss a rise in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations across the community.

At the news conference, Leeser spoke of a recent 30% increase in Covid hospitalizations. On Friday, he said there were over 180 El Pasoans in the hospital due to the virus, with more than 70 listed in intensive care.

Earlier Friday, City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza indicated the number of cases in the county's 7-day average had doubled in about a month. He also urged vaccinations, explaining that two out of every three infections involved those who are not vaccinated, and 9 out of 10 El Paso hospitalizations for Covid were individuals who had not undergone vaccination.

Officials urged vaccination and mask-wearing as the holiday season approaches and family gatherings are upon us.

"The vaccination works, it keeps people out of the hospital," Samaniego told reporters. He warned that the community would also be doomed to repeat history - reflecting back on a major El Paso Covid surge that garnered national headlines a year ago - if El Pasoans fail to wear masks and practice social distancing in public places.