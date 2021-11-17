Covid outbreak forces closure of far east El Paso rec center, city says others may follow

EL PASO, Texas - Three City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department employees have tested positive for Covid-19, while another four are showing symptoms and awaiting testing.

These employees work at The Beast Recreation Center and Natatorium, located 13501 Jason Crandall in far east El Paso.

As a safety precaution, city officials said The Beast was closed as of 1 p.m. Wednesday for a deep cleaning and sanitizing. It is set to open back up on Monday, but it's possible that date could change.

City officials also said they anticipated the possible closures of other facilities due to Covid-19 cases and reduced staffing to ensure the safety of the community.