10 new El Paso Covid deaths, 8 not vaccinated; youngest victim in 30s

EL PASO, Texas -- There were ten El Pasoans who died from Covid-19 over the past week, with eight of the fatalities involving those who were un-vaccinated, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Officials said all of the latest victims had underlying health conditions and there were two breakthrough deaths; the youngest of the deceased was in his 30s and the entire list of victims included:

1 man in his 30

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 60s

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 70s

2 men in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

The total number of breakthrough deaths now totals 37 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,863.

Meanwhile, 2,691 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 837 of those being breakthrough infections. There were no new cases involving the highly-contagious Delta variant reported; the total number of those cases remained at 20.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 5,583.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 147,474. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.