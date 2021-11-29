Explaining the difference between a third dose & booster shot when registering for Covid-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas -- Guidance on whether or not to receive an additional dose of the covid vaccine has been changing over the last several months, which can be confusing for some.

Now that additional doses are available for everyone over the age of 18, it's important to distinguish the difference between getting a third dose or a booster shot

Local health experts say the third doses are for those who are immunocompromised and may not have had a strong enough immune response from the first two doses.

A booster shot is for those for who are healthier and already received both doses. Dr. Armando Meza, chief of infectious disease at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso says there's also differences in doses depending on what vaccine you get.

Dr. Ed Michelson, chief of emergency medicine at TTUHSC says those over the age of 50 should prioritize getting an additional dose.

"I understand why people are confused, because it frankly, it's been a moving target," Michelson said. "We're learning as we're going and fortunately, we're pivoting as we go to keep giving individuals the most up to date recommendations based on current science. The current science suggests that after about six months, most individuals should probably get a booster."

If you received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine both doctors tell say you you should consider getting an additional dose to build immunity.

According to city data, as of Monday, 309 patients were hospitalized with Covid that's about 180 more patients than a month ago.

Dr. michelson who's also an emergency physician at UMC says about 75 to 80 percent of the patients he's seeing with Covid-19 at unvaccinated adding that it's never too late to get the shot.

To register for a vaccine with the City of El Paso, click here. You can also call and register at local pharmacies.