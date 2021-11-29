Pfizer to ask FDA to OK boosters for all 16+ as CDC strengthens guidance

WASHINGTON, DC -- Pfizer is going to ask the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days to authorize Covid-19 booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed to ABC News.

This would expand booster access from everyone over 18 to everyone over 16.

Pfizer vaccines were authorized for adolescents in May, so many fully vaccinated people are nearing their six-month mark amid growing concern over the omicron variant.

The move by Pfizer comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday strengthened its recommendation on booster doses for adults.

The previous recommendation was that all adults 50 and older should get a booster, and those 18 to 49 may want to get boosters. Now, the CDC says all adults should get a booster shot six months after their Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months after the Johnson & Johnson shot.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said, "I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness."