1st case of Omicron Covid-19 variant confirmed in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The first case of the omicron variant in the U.S. has been identified in California, the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the person traveled from South Africa on Nov. 22.

The individual tested positive on Nov. 29, Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a briefing Wednesday.

The individual, who was fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms that are improving, the CDC said.

"All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative," the CDC said.