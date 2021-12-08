El Paso Mayor, County Judge urge caution during holidays as new Covid cases surge

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso leaders urge fully vaccinated El Pasoans to get an additional vaccine shot and remain vigilant in the face of rising Covid-19 cases in the county.

They're also asking people to get their flu shot to prevent hospitals and healthcare workers from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County judge held a joint news conference to discuss the latest rise in infections.

Mayor Leeser said they're not mandating anything, rather they're making sure people have information.

County Judge Samaniego said the new basis against infection should be three shots if you had the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or an extra shot if you had the J&J vaccine.

As many as 77 percent of new infections at University Medical Center are among those who are not vaccinated.

County Judge Samaniego said the news conference was a call to action ahead of the upcoming holiday school break and holiday get-togethers.

The Mayor and County judge stressed the importance of self-imposed restrictions by businesses and being careful in public.

County Judge Samaniego urged the public to help curb the number of new infections with a hopeful tone.

"Let's make this thing happen. We know we can do it," Samaniego said.