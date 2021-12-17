Covid-19 infusions now available in El Paso without a doctor’s referral

EL PASO, Texas -- COVID-19 patients can now get an infusion treatment without having to go through a doctor. Patients will still need to meet certain requirements.

The treatments will be provided at the Regional Infusion Center located at 9341 Alameda. Walk-in patients will be accepted according to city officials, but patients are strongly encouraged to call the Texas Infusion Hotline for General Information and Assistance at 1-800-742-5990.

The treatment is used for patients who are COVID-19 positive and meet the following criteria:

Non-hospitalized adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older

Mild to moderate symptoms

Within 10 days of symptom onset

No current need for supplemental oxygen

Patients who cannot physically make it to the RIC can be referred to mobile infusion teams through the same assistance phone number.

The hotline is available 24/7 to answer questions.