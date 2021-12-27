El Paso’s Covid-19 weekly death toll rises to 63, with youngest victim a teen boy

EL PASO, Texas -- There were 63 El Paso Covid-19 deaths reported for the past week, the El Paso Department of Public Health announced Monday, marking a huge increase in coronavirus fatalities - although officials indicated some of the deaths, while confirmed last week, actually happened weeks ago.

Officials said 62 of the 63 victims had underlying health conditions and there were a dozen breakthrough deaths, meaning 81% of those who died of the virus weren't vaccinated. The youngest of the deceased was a teenage boy and the entire list of victims includes:

1 boy in his teens

4 men in their 40s

6 women in their 40s

3 men in their 50s

3 women in their 50s

11 men in their 60s

6 women in their 60s

5 men in their 70s

5 women in their 70s

8 men in their 80s

7 women in their 80s

1 man in his 90s

2 women in their 90s

1 man in his 100s

The total number of breakthrough deaths involving those who were vaccinated now totals 67 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 3,011.

Meanwhile, 1,879 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 721 of those being breakthrough infections.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 7,065.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 163,315. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.