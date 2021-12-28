El Paso Health Authority rejects CDC idea to shorten Covid quarantines amid case spike

EL PASO, Texas — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control's decision to shorten the recommended Covid-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing pushback from El Paso's City-County Health Authority, who said Tuesday evening that the Borderland should continue to follow the CDC’s previous 10-day isolation and quarantine guidelines.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza raised questions about the new guidance, which he noted the agency hasn't elaborated on. He said he believes the quarantine guidelines shouldn't be changed now in the middle of a spike in cases driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

Below is the entire statement issued by Ocaranza in response to media requests for comment on the CDC recommendations...