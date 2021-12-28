U.S. sets record high for Covid-19 infections

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- The U.S. reached a seven-day average of 254,496 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest this number has ever been over the course of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Tuesday’s number beat the previous record of 251,989 new cases, set on Jan. 11, 2021.

The U.S. has seen a rapid acceleration in new cases since late November. Hospitalizations and deaths have not seen a similar increase in pace, but these are lagging indicators that may drag weeks behind case increases.

The seven-day average of new deaths is currently 1,453, according to data from JHU, and 76,779 people are hospitalized in the U.S. with Covid-19, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This seven-day average is an in-progress data point and not yet the final number for Dec. 28, 2021. This number may rise as the day ends.