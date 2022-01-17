Majority of new Covid-19 deaths in El Paso remain among those not fully vaccinated

EL PASO, Texas – Covid-19 deaths in El Paso continue to impact patients who are not fully unvaccinated.

There were 41 deaths reported for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Week 2. Ten of those deaths were breakthrough deaths. The total spans a period of two months: 14 deaths in Dec. and 27 deaths in Jan.

All 41 patients who died had underlying conditions. They include:

2 men in their 30s

2 women in their 30s

6 men in their 40s

1 woman in her 40s

4 men in their 50s

5 men in their 60s

4 women in their 60s

3 men in their 70s

2 women in their 70s

6 men in their 80s

2 women in their 80s

2 men in their 90s

2 women in their 90s

The number of breakthrough deaths has climbed to 102.

There were 4,980 new breakthrough Covid-19 cases in the past CDC week. There were 8,284 new Covid-19 cases reported.

Daily updates on El Paso Covid-19 data can be found at epstrong.org.