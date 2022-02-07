Weekly Covid-19 deaths span 4 months; new cases down from previous week

EL PASO, Texas – There were a total of 32 Covid-19 related deaths reported for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Week 5. The deaths spanned four months: 1 in Nov., 1 in Dec., 23 in Jan., 7 in Feb.

All 32 patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 woman in her 30s

1 man in his 40s

3 men in their 50s

1 woman in her 50s

4 men in their 60s

2 women in their 60s

4 men in their 70s

4 women in their 70s

7 men in their 80s

3 women in their 80s

2 women in their 90s

New and breakthrough cases were down from the previous week. There were 3,277 breakthrough Covid-19 cases with 13 breakthrough deaths. That means 19 out of the 32 deaths were patients who were not fully vaccinated. Total breakthrough deaths have reached 134 patients.

There were 4,867 new Covid-19 cases reported. That's 4,825 fewer than the previous week.

You can find daily updates on Covid-19 data at epstrong.org.