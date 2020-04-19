Global concert raises more than $127M for WHO emergency response fund

Entertainment

Some of the world’s top stars have helped to raise nearly $128 million for the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic by performing in a concert broadcast globally.

Dozens of celebrities and musicians, including Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and the Rolling Stones, took part in the 8-hour show called “One World: Together At Home.”

Global Citizen, an international advocacy group that organized the event, said early Sunday on Twitter that $127.9 million had been pledged in donations.

Following the live broadcast, Global Citizen tweeted: “$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome.”

Lady Gaga responded to this tweet, saying: “I am so humbled to have been a part of this project.”

The proceeds will be given to the WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The concert was divided into two parts, a 6-hour “pre-show” and a main 2-hour show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

“To all of our frontline healthcare workers, we are with you. Thank you for being there for us,” an on-screen caption read at the start of the show.

Solidarity in pandemic

Those who performed also added their tributes, with Lady Gaga expressing her thanks for medical workers who are “putting their lives at risk for us right now.”

Other musicians also spoke about the need for solidarity during the pandemic.

Before performing “Lean on Me” in tribute to his late friend Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder said: “During hardships like this, we have to lean on each other for help.”

Taylor Swift, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Jennifer Lopez were among others who gave performances from their homes.

The Rolling Stones managed to perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” despite being in four different locations.

The show, which also showed featured stories about frontline workers, was streamed live on various online platforms and was aired Saturday night on NBC, CBS and ABC in the US.

It will be broadcast in the UK on Sunday from 7p.m. to 9p.m. BST on the BBC.