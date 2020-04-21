Apple Books Top 10

Entertainment

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 04/19/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Masked Prey by John Sandford – 9780525539537 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert – 9781101658055 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson – 9780062457738 – (Harper)

4. Madam Temptress by Meghan March – 9781943796380 – (Meghan March LLC)

5. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Savage Son by Jack Carr – 9781982123727 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

7. The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda – 9781501165399 – (Simon & Schuster)

8. The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris – 9780062797162 – (Harper Paperbacks)

9. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker – 9780385543774 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Alice Network by Kate Quinn – 9780062654205 – (William Morrow Paperbacks)