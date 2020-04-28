BC-US–Apple Books-Top-10

Entertainment

1. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci – 9781538761502 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. If It Bleeds by Stephen King – 9781982137991 – (Scribner)

3. When the Bough Breaks by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562292 – (dgs)

4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Last House Guest by Megan Miranda – 9781501165399 – (Simon & Schuster)

6. Masked Prey by John Sandford – 9780525539537 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. First Comes Scandal by Julia Quinn – 9780062956170 – (Avon)

8. Wild for You by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

9. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle – 9781982137465 – (Atria Books)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)