Tamar Braxton breaks silence to thank supporters for their prayers

Entertainment

“Mental illness is real.” That was the message singer and reality star Tamar Braxton shared on Thursday.

Braxton broke her silence on social media nearly two weeks after she was reportedly hospitalized for reasons she has not publicly shared.

Braxton’s Instagram post included a photo with her 7-year-old son, Logan, along with a lengthy statement.

“Mental illness is real,” she wrote in the caption. “We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental.”

Braxton has starred on the WE tv reality series “Braxton Family Values” with her mother and sisters, including Grammy-winning singer, Toni Braxton.

She also starred with her ex-husband in another reality series, “Tamar & Vince,” has competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and appeared as a co-host on the daytime talk show, “The Real.”

Braxton won “Celebrity Big Brother” last year and was reportedly set to star in a new WE tv series titled, “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life.”

She touched on the stresses on being on reality TV in her posted statement, but began her note by thanking her supporters.

“Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support,” the statement read. “In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.”

CNN had reached out to reps for Braxton and WE tv.