Here’s why Adele was wearing Bantu knots, a Jamaican flag bikini top and other carnival wear

Adele caused quite the stir on social media Sunday after posting a picture of herself on Instagram wearing Bantu knots, a Jamaican flag bikini top and other carnival wear popular in Afro-Caribbean cultures.

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” the English singer wrote in her caption, referring to the second largest carnival in the world, which usually takes place around this time in the streets of west London.

In her post, the “Hello” singer wore the traditional African hairstyle and bikini top in tribute to the carnival, which celebrates Caribbean culture and interracial tolerance. The event would have taken place August 30 and 31, but is entirely virtual this year because of the cornoavirus pandemic.

The singer was quickly accused of cultural appropriation by some users for the hairstyle and top.

Other users shared a laugh at the Grammy winner’s expense, comparing her look to the Cynthia doll from the Nickelodeon cartoon “Rugrats” and remixing her classic hits with dancehall and Reggae beats.

The Notting Hill Carnival kicked off its first celebration in 1966 and was organized by activist Rhaune Laslett, whose intention was to create a celebration that brought together different cultures and encouraged integration in the neighborhood’s diverse community.