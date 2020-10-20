Clare Crawley explains ring on wedding finger

Entertainment

We have yet to see exactly how Clare Crawley’s story plays out on “The Bachelorette” this season, but she’s trying to tamp down on chatter about at least one thing.

After a photo which appeared to show Crawley wearing an engagement ring made the rounds over the weekend, she took to her verified Instagram account to explain.

“People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why!” she wrote in the caption on a GIF that showed her looking at the bling.

“The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love,” the caption reads. “In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty.”

“This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me,” the caption continues.

People care because there have been reports Crawley jets from the show well before the season ends.

At least we know she kept one promise.

“I’ve been looking for love my entire life. I’m 39. This might just be my last chance,” she said in a teaser promo for the season. “I promise you, this finger will be no bare no more.”