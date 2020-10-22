Jill Duggar Dillard explains why she broke away from her famous family

Entertainment

Jill Duggar Dillard says she never expected to be distant from her large family.

Duggar Dillard, who with her parents and siblings found fame on the TLC series “19 Kids and Counting,” talked to People magazine about how her life has taken a turn since she and her husband, Derick Dillard, pulled away from the family business.

“I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point,” she told the publication. “But I’m realizing I can’t put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time.”

Duggar Dillard, 29 and her 31-year-old husband are now the parents of two young sons. They talked about the show, which showcased the very religious and conservative Duggar family, as well as it’s spin-off, “Counting On.”

She said: “Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us.”

Added Derick Dillard: “The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we’d be told, ‘Well, you’re not allowed to do that.'”

The couple said pulling out of the family business did not go over well.

Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, told People in a statement: “Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out.”

“We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much,” they said. “It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”

Duggar Dillard also talked about embracing some of the things her conservative family is against including getting a nose ring, using birth control and having the occasional alcoholic beverage.

“Sometimes it’s a good thing being okay with other people not being okay,” she said.