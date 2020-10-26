Gigi Hadid encourages voting while showing off post baby body

Entertainment

Gigi Hadid had some company this year while voting.

The model recently gave birth to her first child, a daughter, with singer Zayn Malik, though you wouldn’t be able to tell it from a selfie she posted this weekend on her verified Instagram account.

Hadid showed off her postpartum look in a “Vote” shirt while also encouraging her followers to do just that.

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate,” her caption read. “You have a week and a half … If you’re voting early im proud of you.”

Not that she’s not proud of everyone else who is also voting, Hadid pointed out.

“Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one,” she said.

Hadid also shared other photos including a map showing early voting dates across the country.