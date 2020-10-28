‘Colin in Black & White’ finds its young Kaepernick

Entertainment

Netflix has cast the actor to play a high school aged Colin Kaepernick in its limited series.

“Colin in Black & White” was announced in June from the activist and former NFL player in partnership with acclaimed director Ava DuVernay.

On Tuesday Kaepernick tweeted the casting news along with a split photo showing him and the actor, Jaden Michael.

“I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life,” Kaepernick tweeted. “I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColinInBlackAndWhite @ava.”

Michael, 17, has appeared in a variety of projects including “The Bug Diaries,” “Vampires vs. the Bronx,” “The Get Down” and “Wonderstruck.”

DuVernay shared Kaepernick’s tweet and also shouted out Michael Starrbury, who will write and serve as executive producer.

“Collaborating with @Kaepernick7 on this series has been a proud journey,” she tweeted. “Thanks to @Netflix and our partner @StarrburyMike. A story about identity, imagination and intention. Congrats, @ItsJadenMichael!”

Kaepernick captured the public’s attention after kneeling during NFL games to draw attention to police brutality against people of color.

The limited series will focus on his adolescence and how it helped shape both his activism and his career as a professional athlete.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date.