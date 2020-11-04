Julianne Hough’s estranged husband Brooks Laich says he’s cried a lot since their split

Entertainment

Hockey star Brooks Laich says he’s more in touch with his feelings than ever.

Laich, who married Julianne Hough in 2017, spoke about the emotional year he’s had with the end of his marriage and the loss of his pets.

“I cry all the time, and it’s wonderful. It’s something I’ve recently learned since the passing of our two dogs,” Laich said Monday in the “How Men Think” podcast.

Hough reportedly filed for divorce that same day.

“I’ve learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that’s through crying,” he said.

“And you know me, … I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes. I’m a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment (and) not suppress it.”

The couple announced their separation in May.