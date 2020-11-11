CMA Awards 2020: See who won
It’s a big night at the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday. Some of country music’s biggest stars are in attendance, and we don’t mean virtually.
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are hosts of the show being broadcast live from the Music City Center in Nashville.
Miranda Lambert led the way with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six. The show also featured performances by Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and Ashley McBryde. The coveted Album of the Year award went to Luke Combs.
See below for the winners list so far.
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Album of the Year
“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi
“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde
“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion
“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs *WINNER
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” — Maren Morris *WINNER
“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz *WINNER
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert *WINNER
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
