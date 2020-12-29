Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
New
Published 9:48 am

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Apple TV app – Movies US Charts

1. The Croods: A New Age

2. Elf (2003)

3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

4. Tenet

5. Greenland

6. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

7. Love Actually

8. A Christmas Story

9. The War with Grandpa

10. The Polar Express

Apple TV app Movies US Charts – Independent

1. The Informer

2. Hunter Hunter

3. The Phenomenon

4. Another Round

5. After We Collided

6. Kajillionaire

7. The Last Blockbuster

8. Bone Tomahawk

9. Summer of 84

10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content