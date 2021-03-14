Taylor Swift’s melancholy and romantic ‘Folklore’ wins album of the year

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” captured the mood of many in 2020, and on Sunday the collection of melancholy and romantic songs won the Grammy for album of the year.

“It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it’s a product of isolation,” Swift said in a recent Disney+ documentary about the making of the album. “This could have been a time when I absolutely lost my mind, but instead, this album was like a real flotation device.”

In the film, Swift said to her co-collaborators on the album, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, “it turned out everyone needed a good cry as well as us.”

During her brief acceptance speech at the ceremony, Swift thanked her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, her longtime friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, along with their children.

“Thank you to the Recording Academy, we will never forget that you did this for us,” Swift said at the end of her remarks.

Swift is the first woman to win the Grammy for album of the year three times.

“Folklore” debuted in July, much to the surprise of many Swift fans who were not anticipating a new collection of music from her. The work features 16 tracks, including her hit “Cardigan.”

It was a big moment for the singer who had been embroiled in a battle with music manager, Scooter Braun, who had purchased and later sold her masters. Swift has recently begun to re-recording her catalog.