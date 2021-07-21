Legendary actress Rita Moreno returning to El Paso’s Plaza Classic Film Festival

Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's Classic Film Festival is back at the Plaza Theater and a special guest is coming back to El Paso for the event.



Hollywood legend and academy award winner Rita Moreno will returning to the Plaza Theatre for the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival.



Moreno will be at the theater on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. for a showing of her Oscar-winning performance in "West Side Story," the original classic movie musical ahead of this year's remake.



Then, she will be showing her new documentary, "Rita Moreno: just a girl who decided to go for it," at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.



Tickets will be $10 per movie screening.



Moreno has a long history with El Paso; back in 1986 she headlined a fundraising concert. This is also her second time with the Plaza Classic Film Festival, where she first headlined the event back in 2013.



Moreno is one of 12 entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, otherwise known as "egot."

Visit plazaclassic.com for more information about the festival, or to purchase festival tickets and passes.