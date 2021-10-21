Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Updated
today at 8:49 PM
Published 8:41 PM

Alec Baldwin shot prop gun that killed woman, injured director on New Mexico movie set

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers respond to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a Bonanza Creek, Ranch movie set near Santa Fe, N.M.
KOAT/ABC
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Officers respond to the scene of a fatal accidental shooting at a Bonanza Creek, Ranch movie set near Santa Fe, N.M.

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm fired by actor Alec Baldwin at a movie set outside Santa Fe.

Santa Fe County deputies told ABC affiliate KOAT that Baldwin shot the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured movie director Joel Souza, 48.

Production has been halted on the Western movie “Rust,” which was being directed by Souza and produced by Baldwin.

A spokesperson for Baldwin called the incident an accident on the set involving the “misfire of a prop gun with blanks.”

Entertainment

ABC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content