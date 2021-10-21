Alec Baldwin shot prop gun that killed woman, injured director on New Mexico movie set

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Authorities say a woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm fired by actor Alec Baldwin at a movie set outside Santa Fe.

Santa Fe County deputies told ABC affiliate KOAT that Baldwin shot the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured movie director Joel Souza, 48.

Production has been halted on the Western movie “Rust,” which was being directed by Souza and produced by Baldwin.

A spokesperson for Baldwin called the incident an accident on the set involving the “misfire of a prop gun with blanks.”