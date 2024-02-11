Spice Up Your Super Bowl Spread with Kelley Cleary Coffeen’s Hatch Pimento Spread

Looking to add some zest to your Super Bowl party? Culinary expert Kelley Cleary Coffeen has the perfect solution with her delectable Hatch Pimento Spread, straight from her latest cookbook, "The Big Book of Hatch Chile." This Sunday Funday moment is brought to you by Sarah Farms.

Kelly said this savory treat promises to elevate your game day snacking experience with its rich flavors and simple preparation. Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients:

4 cups sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup mayo

4 oz diced pimento peppers

4 oz green chili

1 tbsp minced onions

A dash of Worcestershire Sauce

light garlic

light cream cheese

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the sharp cheddar cheese and mayo, mixing until smooth and creamy.

Add in the diced pimento peppers, green chili, minced onions, and a dash of Worcestershire Sauce, stirring until well incorporated.

Once thoroughly mixed, your Hatch Pimento Spread is ready to be served!

Kelley emphasizes the importance of presentation, suggesting that a well-curated spread adds to the overall Super Bowl experience. Pair this delectable spread with your favorite crackers, chips, or vegetables for a winning combination.

With a total of 8 cookbooks under her belt, Kelley's culinary expertise shines through in every bite. And as for the taste? You bet ya, it's absolutely delicious!

So, if you're looking to impress your guests this Super Bowl Sunday, whip up a batch of Kelley Cleary Coffeen's Hatch Pimento Spread and watch as it disappears before halftime.

Get ready to score big with this crowd-pleasing appetizer that's sure to become a game day favorite.