Skip to Content
Entertainment

Cielo Vista Mall celebrates 50th anniversary

KVIA, File
By
New
Published 4:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cielo Vista Mall is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this week. The City of El Paso will present the mall with a special proclamation on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 9 AM.

The City will be celebrating the mall's legacy of shopping, dining, entertainment, and community engagement, a spokesperson explained Monday. City leaders will also recognize the mall's impact on the El Paso economy.

This whole month, the community is invited to visit the mall, located at 8401 Gateway Boulevard, for a special nostalgic, retro revival celebration.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content