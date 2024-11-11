Cielo Vista Mall celebrates 50th anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cielo Vista Mall is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this week. The City of El Paso will present the mall with a special proclamation on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 9 AM.

The City will be celebrating the mall's legacy of shopping, dining, entertainment, and community engagement, a spokesperson explained Monday. City leaders will also recognize the mall's impact on the El Paso economy.

This whole month, the community is invited to visit the mall, located at 8401 Gateway Boulevard, for a special nostalgic, retro revival celebration.