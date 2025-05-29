Jack the Great inspires millions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At just 13 years old, Jack Carlin from El Paso has turned a childhood fear into a worldwide message of hope—and he’s doing it one light switch at a time.

Diagnosed with autism at a young age, Jack struggled with communication and sensory challenges early on.

But everything changed when he found a fascination with watching lights turn off.

What started as a coping mechanism quickly became a social media phenomenon, drawing millions of views from people across the globe.

Jack now travels with his family, flipping off lights at iconic landmarks, stadiums, and even live on national television.

His joyful personality and brave spirit have inspired thousands of followers—including fans who say Jack’s videos help them smile, cope, or feel seen.

Tonight on ABC-7 at 10, Iris García Barrón takes you behind the scenes with Jack and his parents, showing how this El Paso family turned a simple act into a symbol of strength, joy, and connection.

From viral moments to heartfelt meet-and-greets, discover how Jack is lighting up lives far beyond the Borderland—and why his journey is just getting started.