EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are counting down the days to the Amigo Airsho at Biggs Army Airfield on Fort Bliss.

The event takes place this weekend, and ABC-7 has compiled a list of some things to know before you go.

Gates open at 9 a.m. You will need a valid government ID to get into Fort Bliss. All attendees will be shuttled from the parking lot to the airsho grounds. There is a clear bag policy being enforced. You are encouraged to come prepared -- bring sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, and ear plugs. Also -- one sealed water bottle or an empty reusable bottle that's non-glass will be allowed.

Coolers and outside food are not allowed. Items such as foldable lawn chairs, wagons, and strollers are allowed.

ABC-7 is a proud sponsor of the Fastrax skydiving team. ABC-7's Isabella Martinez will be skydiving with them on Friday.